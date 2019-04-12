Skiers, Snowboarders Rejoice with Mountain Meltdown at Lutsen Mountains

The Mountain Meltdown is Happening April 12 - 14 at Lutsen Mountains in Cook County

LUTSEN, Minn. – With soft snow and sunny skies, staff at Lutsen Mountains say it’s hard not to enjoy spring skiing!

The annual Mountain Meltdown is happening April 12 – 14 at Lutsen Mountains in Cook County.

Special deals will include two-for-one lift and lodging experiences.

The Mountain Meltdown bash will also include ten bands with a live outdoor stage (weather permitting), a beer garden and fresh BBQ.

At least 40 runs are set to be open throughout the month of April.

Lutsen has been open into April every year for the past 25 years.