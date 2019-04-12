Snow Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Carlton County

"I would have been absolutely devastated."

CLOQUET, Minn. – Thursday’s snow storm ran its course on the Northland, but some people in Carlton County in particular are picking up the pieces of damage left behind.

About five inches of snow fell in Carlton County during the storm which is something most people can handle.

The rough, high winds that came along with it, is causing a huge headache.

Hit hard by the winds, the Cloquet Public works has their hands full.

“We have a number of trees down around town. I think we have five or six. Still in the process of cleaning up,” said Street Supervisor Jeremiah Johnson.

One of those trees fell at the intersection of 11th street and Carlton Avenue in Cloquet on Thursday.

The homeowner of where the tree once stood is grateful the tree did not cause harm to her home.

“I tried to sleep last night and kept having visions my house being totally destroyed, it is my dream home. It is paid off. My kids were raised here. I would have been absolutely devastated,” said Patsy Glans.

Unfortunately, some fallen trees did leave a few homes with damage.

The winds even knocked down several light poles in the area.

Although, there is a lot of work to do, the Cloquet Public works says they are making head way with the cleanup.

If there are areas of concerns, you are urged to reach out to your local officials.