UMD Fans Make Long Journey to Watch Bulldogs Play

Bulldogs fans came from all over the country to the Frozen Four

BUFFALO, N.Y. – UMD fans have driven and flown hundreds of miles to watch the Bulldogs compete in the Frozen Four in Buffalo.

For them, the hours long trip is a welcomed part of the experience as they hope to see their team take home a second consecutive national championship.

“It’s totally worth the thirteen hour drive to watch them crush them four to one,” said Julia Welp, who traveled to Buffalo from Rochester, Minnesota.

Much of the UMD faithful traveled from Minnesota, like the hockey cheerleaders, who made a sixteen hour overnight bus ride.

“It was a long drive but definitely worth it. We slept a lot, made some memories, so it was really fun,” said hockey cheerleader Madison Persson.

But the Bulldogs have fans all over the United States, like Bob and Kim Lenihan, UMD alums who flew in from Denver.

“We connected through Orlando so it was some quality time in the tube,” said Bob Lenihan.

On board their flights were plenty of Denver University fans, traveling to support their team’s Frozen Four appearance. That made for an interesting trip.

“There may have been a couple of words spoken,” said Bob Lenihan.

The Lenihans are both native Northlanders and bleed maroon and gold. They would never even think about becoming Denver fans.

“Hell no,” said Bob.

“No,” added Kim.

They’ve been to all five of the Bulldogs’ recent Frozen Four appearances and say making the trip is always worth it to root on the team they love.

“We’re in Buffalo, there’s nothing going on, it’s raining out but we’re here so Go Dogs,” said Bob Lenihan.

UMD fans are expected to get loud during the National Championship game.

The fans at the Frozen Four are very passionate and they expect to see a great match-up on Saturday in the final college hockey game of the season.