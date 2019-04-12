Warm Temps and Beautiful Colors Inside a Greenhouse

With the blowing snow, a greenhouse can offer someone a warm place to visit

DULUTH, Minn.- Moving indoors, toward warmer temperatures and beautiful colors that can add a touch of nature to your household.

Engwalls Greenhouse is a place that offers all sorts of flowers, hanging baskets, and plants to give you a taste of spring.

Colleen Padora, head greenhouse grower at Engwalls, said “people love coming in just to walk around and get out of the cold and check out all of the flowers”.

For some, it was a warm get away and escape from the frigid blizzard.