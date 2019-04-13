22nd Annual Gitchee Gumee Brewfest Filled Up

Gitchee Gumee Brewfest raises money for Superior Jaycees.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The 22nd Annual Gitchee Gumee Brewfest drew thousands of people to Wessman arena at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Cups didn’t sit empty for long, there were more than 30 brewers to sample.

Money raised at the event went to the Superior Junior Chamber.

“This is our lifeblood for what we’re able to do in the community of giving back in different ways,” said co-organizer Brent Fennessey. “Every year it’s just packed like this.”

“It’s just great to see people coming out here to support what we’re trying to put on.”

Guests were given a beer checklist, to make sure they could try as many of the 200 brews as they wanted.