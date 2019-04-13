30th Annual Fiesta Put on by UMD Latinx/Chicanx Students

Longstanding cultural tradition continues.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s diversity was on display at the Greysolon Ballroom, as UMD’s Latinx/Chicanx Student Association hosted their 30th Annual Fiesta.

Greysolon was flooded with the sights, sounds and smells of Hispanic culture, as hundreds gathered to have a good time.

30 student volunteers of all backgrounds buzzed around the ballroom, banding together to promote Hispanic culture through the Fiesta.

A longstanding tradition, organizers say it’s important to celebrate the diversity present in a town like Duluth.

“There’s a lot of rich traditions and aspects of life that a lot of people don’t even get to experience,” said John Rosas, Public Relations with the Association.

“And even though, like I said, that you aren’t Latinx or you aren’t part of that culture it’s important to share the knowledge and the history of all kinds of people.”

All types of community members stopped by, and performers came from as far as the Twin Cities.

The program included singing and dancing performances, a spoken word, and later in the night a dance party.

According to students from the organization, Latinx and Chicanx cultures treat each other like family, and during the Fiesta, they treated people they met for the first time the same–hugging and talking like they were longtime friends.

All proceeds from the Fiesta go to the Latinx/Chicanx Student Association.