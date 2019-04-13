Back-To-Back: Bulldogs Knock Off Minutemen, Win 2019-2019 National Championship

UMD wins its third ever national championship.

Buffalo, N.Y. – The UMD men’s hockey team knocked off UMass 3-0 on Saturday to win back-to-back national championships, its third in program history.

Parker Mackay, in his final game as a Bulldog, scored in the first, Mikey Anderson scored in the second and Jackson Cates finished things off in the third.

The Bulldogs become the first team to win back-to-back national champions since 2004-2005.

Mackay, Anderson, Justin Richards, Billy Exell, and Hunter Shepard were named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team while Mackay was named the Most Outstanding Player.