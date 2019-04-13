Bulldog Fans Come Out in Full Force

Community came out and packed Grandma's for the hockey game

DULUTH, Minn.- For many hockey fans, it wasn’t about a win or loss for tonight’s game. It was more for the love of the game and what it means to see the Bulldogs give it their all.

The line at Grandma’s started around 3:30 and by 4:30 they had already reached capacity. but one thing’s for certain, these fans are ready to cheer on the bulldogs for back–to–back national championships.

Billy, a UMD student, said that “its just a great time to see all the students out. Good to see everyone out being that midterms just wrapped up. Everyone’s just having fun”.

Students begun filling the sports garden as early as possible making sure that they could get a spot inside for the game. But it’s not just students there, its the whole community coming together for a hockey game.

Rachel, another UMD student mentioned that “whether you’re younger, older, alumni, you don’t even know UMD, the whole state wants the ‘Dogs to do well”.

Regardless of the outcomes this evening, bulldogs fans all over the state have a lot to be proud of.