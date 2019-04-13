Bulldogs Fans Celebrate in Buffalo

UMD wins second consecutive national championship

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The excitement could be felt at KeyBank Center on Saturday night as the UMD Bulldogs won their second consecutive NCAA Division I National Championship.

No one parties quite like college hockey fans. As they entered the arena before the final game of the season, UMD fans were sure to make the most of their extended weekend in Buffalo.

“It’s just been nice. It’s just been a breath of fresh air meeting different people and having good conversations,” said Jamie Steinberg, a Bulldogs fan from Hibbing.

Steinberg had a blast at his first Frozen Four.

“There’s nothing better than being a hockey player on the range, so it’s in the blood,” he said.

The event is about more than just hockey. Fans from all over North America take the annual opportunity to visit new places.

“Niagra falls, the New Era headquarters, I went to the Hobey Baker Award last night, I went to the Anchor Bar where they invented Buffalo Wings,” said Spencer Lower, a Bulldogs fan from Moose Lake.

It’s something hockey people plan for in advance. Many bank on their favorite team to make the tournament.

“Fully expected to be here. Got non-refundable hotel rooms a couple months ago,” said iron ranger, Matt Sjoberg.

Win or lose, fans of all ages are thankful for another opportunity to cheer on UMD on the big stage.

“I want them to win. I’m not jinxing it,” said Ben Flaig, a nervous young Bulldogs fan before the game.

Flaig hopes to play for the Bulldogs in the future. He’s already started to prepare.

“I would like to give a shout out to the Duluth Heights Hornets,” said Flaig. “They’re a really good team, well, this year we did a lot better that the other years.”

Whether the season ends in happiness like 2018 or 2019, or disappointment like in 2017, UMD fans will always have the memories they made along the way.

“Just like anything you do in life, whether that’s taking a trip somewhere or hanging out in your backyard it doesn’t matter,” said Steinberg. “If you love to do it, you’re going to find enjoyment in it one way or another.”