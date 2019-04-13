CSS Softball Sweeps Doubleheader Versus Minnesota Morris

Saints Maggie Schley threw a no-hitter in game one.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica swept a double header versus Minnesota Morris on Saturday afternoon 9-0 and 6-1.

The players were out before the game shoveling the field, getting it ready to go after a snowy couple of days in the Northland.

Saints Maggie Schley threw a no hitter along with four strikeouts.

Nicole Anders had two hits, two runs, and a RBI in game one.

The Saints will take on North Central in a UMAC game on Wednesday.