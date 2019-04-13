Puzzlers Party at Duluth 4-H Puzzle Derby

Largest fundraiser held for St. Louis County 4-H Federation.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Holiday Inn ballroom was packed with puzzlers competing to assemble a 500 piece puzzle the fastest, for the 5th Annual Duluth 4-H Puzzle Derby.

First, second and third place were awarded: you guessed it, Puzzles.

First place team was the Wicker Kittens, who say it’s easy to fit the pieces of hobby and competition together.

“In competition it’s just fun because it’s something we can get together as friends and do something fun as a team,” said Wicker Kitten Annie Dugan.

“And I’m a middle aged woman, I’m not gonna win at a lot of things but I can win at this.”‘

All proceeds from the event went to the St. Louis County 4–H Federation.