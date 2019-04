74th Annual Annual AAD Shrine Circus Comes to Town

Crowds pack Amsoil Arena to get a look at the circus fun.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thousands of people packed the DECC’s Amsoil Arena this weekend for the 74th Annual AAD Shrine Circus.

“Are you ready for the circus?!” asks the ringleader to a full stadium of family fans.

Families got to see everything from Tigers and Elephants, to the flying trapeze artists, and of course the silly clowns.