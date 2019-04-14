Bulldogs Celebrate Third National Championship in Program History

We talked with the Bulldogs on the ice after their historic win on Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The UMD men’s hockey team held off UMass on Saturday night 3-0 to capture its third national championship in program history, and became the first team in more than a decade to win back-to-back titles.

Saturday was the third straight national championship game appearance for the Bulldogs, where they fell to Denver in the title game two years ago. The win gives the Bulldogs their third title in a decade and gives head coach Scott Sandelin his third title.

Despite this year’s Frozen Four being held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, the arena was filled with Bulldogs fans who helped the team celebrate their historic accomplishment.