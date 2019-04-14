Mayor Larson To Deliver State Of The City Address Monday

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – Mayor Larson will hold her fourth State of the City address on Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School in the gymnasium. Doors will open at 5:30 pm.

The program will begin at 6:00 pm which includes drumming by Myers-Wilkins students, comments from Council President Noah Hobbs, and poet laureate Gary Boelhower, with the State of the City address at 6:30 pm.

A reception will follow the address with homemade cookies and punch provided by Denfeld High School Students. This is a part of the Clock Tower Café, one of two food service operations at ISD709. The Clock Tower Café provides students with the opportunity to learn food preparation, management and work skills in the food industry.

The location was selected because East Hillside is where the Mayor calls home, for the importance that this neighborhood has had in her life, and for the women after which Myers-Wilkins Elementary School is named. Ruth Myers and Marjorie Wilkins were two organizers who empowered new generations of leaders.

Myers-Wilkins motto is “for the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack.” Duluth is a strong city, and that strength comes from all who live here. All are invited to attend the address.

The City of Duluth is asking for those that attend to be considerate of parking within the neighborhood and following parking regulations, such as alternate side street parking and distances from intersections, driveways, and crosswalks. Carpooling is encouraged, and the Duluth Transportation Authority has several routes that drop off passengers near the school. Please visit http://www.duluthtransit.com/for more details.

The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) will offer free rides to citizens going to Mayor Emily Larson’s State of the City Address at the Myers-Wilkins Elementary school between the hours of 4:00 and 9:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019. Passengers need to inform the bus operator that they are going to the Mayor’s State of the City address to board for a free fare.