NCAA Champion Bulldogs Return to Duluth

The team returned to a police escort.

DULUTH, Minn. – Coming off their second consecutive national championship, UMD men’s hockey returned to Duluth on Sunday.

From the Duluth airport, they were immediately taken by police escort to their hockey home at Amsoil Arena.

The players were all smiles as they walked off the bus wearing their brand new NCAA champions gear, and for senior forward Billy Exell, it’s time to enjoy all the hard work.

“It’s just been amazing, even the twelve hours like you said it’s probably still not enough til it’s all soaked in. I mean just, you know, seeing how excited everyone is coming back to town, and all the fans that are with us and family and everything, it’s been awesome,” said Exell.

The Bulldogs got a chance to celebrate in Buffalo last night after their win with friends and family who had made the trip.

“You see your family and all the fans and what it means to them. It means as much to them as it does to us. I feel like we have unbelievable fans, they traveled out there. I had 18 people there watching from my hometown. It’s special and then you get to celebrate with the family members, and friends, your best buddies, your coaching staff, it’s unbelievable,” said UMD captain and Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player Parker Mackay.

The players spoke about how grateful they were to have the city of Duluth behind them.

There will be a celebration event to honor the team on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at UMD’s Romano Gym.

The doors will open at 5.