Non-Profit Group Raises Money for Local Police Gear

Shield 616 is making its way to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local non–profit is bringing their efforts to Duluth to raise money for specific police gear.

Shield 616 focuses on providing law enforcement with vests, helmets and other rifle–rated gear that could protect them in active shooter situations.

The non–profit has worked with police departments along the Iron Range, up to International Falls and is making their way South, starting with raising money at a dine to donate event at Duluth’s Texas Roadhouse.

“This gear is very expensive to have. They use to have just the swat teams have it, but now all these cops are running into the fire without the right rifle–rated gear on, so it’s potential to save an officer’s life,” Shield 616 volunteer Kevin Skifstad said.

Skifstad says it costs $15 hundred for gear per officer.

The group will host another fundraising event Thursday at the police training center in Duluth.

For more information on or to donate to Shield 616, click here.