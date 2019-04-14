UMD Stores Prepare for Bulldogs Championship Merchandise

National Championship Gear Arrives on Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD bookstore is already starting to fill with Duluthians eager to sport their Bulldog pride.

The store has sales on last year’s championship merchandise, and this year’s will be getting in on Wednesday.

“It will be crazy,” said customer service employee Kim Pichetti. “Lots of traffic, lots of excitement, really looking forward to it.”

Due to the expected crowds and the timing of shipments, she said customers are better off shopping through their website.

“Online is definitely the way to ensure getting your product.”

To order online, visit umdstores.com.