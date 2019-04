DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing teen Topher William Lee Atkins.

Topher is a 15-year-old white male, 5’5” weighing 130 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen on April 13 wearing a dark blue GAP hooded sweatshirt, khaki joggers, black Playboy bunny high tops, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

If you have information about Topher’s whereabouts please contact 911.