Brendan Flaherty Resigns As Hilltoppers’ Hockey Head Coach

He spent 20-plus seasons as head coach of the Duluth Marshall boys hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brendan Flaherty has resigned as head coach of the Duluth Marshall boys hockey team.

In his resignation letter, Flaherty said he had hoped to be ready to coach the team by November, but he could not guarantee the pace of his recovery from throat cancer. Bill Owens coached the Hilltoppers this past season on an interim basis.

Flaherty led Duluth Marshall for 20-plus seasons, including three straight Class A state runner-up finishes from 2006 to 2008.