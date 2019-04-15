Bulldogs Softball Split Doubleheader Against Mavericks

The Bulldogs took game one 4-0 and lost game two 5-4.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team would rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it would fall short as they split their doubleheader against Minnesota State-Mankato Monday at Saints Field.

The Bulldogs blanked the Mavericks 4-0 in the first game, behind a stellar performance by freshman pitcher Sam Pederson. Kalynn Tilton led UMD with two hits and two RBI.

In the second game, MSU jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning. UMD would rally with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh from Lauren Oberle and Jessica Bren. But the Mavericks would hang on for the 5-4 win.

Bulldogs improve to 13-4 in the NSIC this season as they host Bemidji State Tuesday at Malosky Stadium.