City of Duluth Asking for Citizens’ Help With Cleaning Up Excess Road Sand

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is setting up several drop–off collection sites for residents to help them clean up any excess road sand from sidewalks and streets.

Officials say street sweepers are attempting to collect the road sand as quickly as possible, but any extra help is appreciated.

Residents can sweep up sand and even chunks of black top left behind by plows and drop it off to one of the five collection sites.

The city is hoping to catch all the debris before the spring showers to prevent harm to the environment.

“The sand can potentially clog our catch basin and or our storm system,” said Utilities Resource Specialist Erick Fronden.

“The aquatic life that is in there cant take much more sediment that is already in there,” Fronden continues.

Each site will have a large, green dumpster marked with a sign.

Click here for a full list of drop-off locations.