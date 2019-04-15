Duluth East National Honor Society to Host Formal Attire Drive

Duluth East Student Lauren Skar Discusses how the Community can Donate to the Dress-Wear Closet

DULUTH, Minn. – Dressing for success can come with a steep price tag.

That’s why Duluth East National Honor Society President Lauren Skar and her team have worked to develop the Dress-Wear Closet at East High School.

The National Honor Society will be hosting a formal dress-wear drive April 29 – May 10.

Skar developed the idea after shopping for her own Harvest Ball dress, and realizing the expense of a dress to wear for one night only.

The purpose of establishing the closet is to provide formal attire for students at East High School to be used for formal events such as athletics, job, scholarship interviews, music concerts and much more.

The purpose of the closet is to eliminate cost barriers for students in activities.

The closet has been a work-in-progress for more than a year. The National Honor Society students are now looking for donations from the community.

If you’d like to donate, you’re welcome to bring formal attire to the Duluth East High School office April 29 – May 10.