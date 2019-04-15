Fire Breaks out at top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Police say Fire Potentially Linked to Renovation Work
PARIS (AP) – Paris police say there is a fire at the French capital’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Flames and black smoke were seen shooting on Monday from the base of the medieval church’s spire, which is undergoing renovation.
The peak of the church is undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project.
French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is “potentially linked” to the renovation work.