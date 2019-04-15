First Ever Bayfront Country Jam Coming to Bayfront Park This Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – Twin Ports Entertainment along with Jade Presents has announced the first ever Bayfront Country Jam happening at Bayfront Festival Park this summer.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 5th and will feature three national country music acts including Chris Janson, Joe Nichols and Chase Bryant.

The event will also feature local favorite Whiskey Trail who will kick off the night with their high-energy show.

“We are so excited to bring this new event to Bayfront Park. Country music fans love live shows and Bayfront is the perfect setting for this jam!” said Walt Aplin, President of Twin Ports Entertainment.

Tickets range from an early-bird general admission of $30 to a VIP option at $65. Tickets are available at the Electric Fetus, Beaner’s Central, by phone at 1-800-965-9324, or online at bayfrontcountryjam.com or twinportsnightlife.com.

For more information about Bayfront Country Jam visit http://bayfrontcountryjam.com/index.php.