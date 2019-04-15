First Saltie of the Season Arrives in the Twin Ports

The Maria G out of Malta arrived on Monday morning.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first saltie of the season arrived in Duluth at 6:48 a.m. on Monday morning.

This year’s first ocean going vessel was the Maria G out of Malta, a small island south of Italy.

This is the second time she’s been first saltie to kick off the shipping season in the Twin Ports.

Each year an ocean going vessel travels over 2,300 miles to arrive in Duluth and often means that warmer temperatures are almost here.

“It is the official jump start of spring. You know that it’s coming and you can almost envision the lake without ice. So it is really fun and the community really enjoys knowing we’re back at it summer is on it’s way and we’ve got this working port and it just feels great,” said Mayor Emily Larson of Duluth.

The Twin Ports ranks first in the Great Lakes for total shipping tonnage and is often regarded as Mid-America’s gateway to the world.

“When a saltie like this comes in picks up spring wheat here takes it Italy, and can come back as spaghetti that we will have in our own kitchen sometime. So just an indication how we can work together with our communities leading out into the world,” said Jayson Hron the communications and marketing director for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

Each year Visit Duluth hosts a competition for who can guess the time and date of the ship, and this year’s winning guess was only 18 minutes early.