Governor Evers Holds Budget Listening Session in Superior

The event allowed Evers and his staff to hear from local Wisconsinites about the state's budget.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers hosted a budget listening session tonight in Superior.

It proposes a significant investment for public schools for the first time in many years.

“So for the first time in many years, I think a lot of public school teachers, administration and school boards are hopeful and anticipating a budget for public schools because we’ve been asked to do more and more with less and less,” said Christin Kintop, the vice president of the Superior school board.

Others came to the meeting to speak out about topics they believe are ignored int he current budget proposal such as Chronic Wasting Diseas, a highly contagious, fatal disease that occurs in the deer population.

“I do worry that if it takes too long it could grow out of proportion, so I feel like there should have been some sort of measures taken in the meantime to hopefully prevent its spread,” said Jared Pearson, a student at UWS.

The budget is currently in committee and faces strong opposition from Republicans.