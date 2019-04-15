Industry Leaders Talk Future of Mining at 92nd Annual Minerals Conference

92nd annual conference held by SME Minnesota chapter.

DULUTH, Minn.- Future innovations and improvements in mining were among the topics discussed at the 92nd annual SME Minnesota Minerals Conference at the DECC on Monday.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Mining for a Modern World.”

Organizers brought together industry leaders who explored topics such as gold and surface mining.

“They’re looking, as all of us are, to how sustainability continues to be built into our conference and built into our entire industry,” said Chair of SME’s Minnesota Section, Julie Marinucci. “And making sure that we are a good neighbor, we are providing materials and minerals that are needed for our lifestyle.”

The conference runs through Wednesday with an exhibit and technical sessions starting tomorrow.