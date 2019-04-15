Officially the Last Day to File Taxes

Those who cannot file by today's deadline, they are urged to file for an extension with the IRS.

DULUTH, Minn.- Today is officially the last day to file your taxes for most states in the U.S.

Many tax preparers in the northland are really busy helping those last minute filers.

Tax preparers say filing past the deadline can have many consequences such paying penalties fees.

Experts say there are many reasons why people wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

“Its because they owe and they are not sure how much they owe, but they know they owe. they are afraid what my bill is going to be,” said Owner of Income Tax & Consultants.

Tax payers who do owe still have to pay by today’s deadline, but tax professionals say reaching out to the IRS can help prevent any further consequences.