Run, David, Run! Duluth Man to Run 16 Hours, Raise $10,000 for Healthy Kids

DULUTH, Minn. – Healthy Kids Day will soon be celebrated at the Duluth Area YMCA Saturday, April 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ahead of the kickoff to get kids moving and active, Duluthian David Hyöppönen has a goal of running for 16 hours straight while raising more than $10,000 to go towards feeding kids in the community.

This year’s Healthy Kids Day initiative is raising money and awareness for food access as not everyone in the region is able to obtain healthy and affordable food on a daily basis.

According to the Duluth Area YMCA, food access is an issue, especially for children during the summer months.

Hyöppönen encourages folks to run along with him Monday, April 22 between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and cheer him on.

A donation of $1 per minute of running is suggested.

