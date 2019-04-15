UWS Spreads Awareness for Sexual Assault with Red Flags

3,500 red flags are spread out across the center of the UWS Campus.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UWS is once again hosting an annual red flag campaign hoping to decrease rape culture know which has become far too common on some college campuses.

3,500 red flags are spread out across the center of the UWS Campus.

The flags signify the opportunity to make students more aware sexual assault.

The university is hoping this red flag campaign will spark the conversation about the importance of consent as well as the risks and consequences.

“We know from national statistics that there is more sexual assault going on. Victims are often uncomfortable or afraid to report it. We know it happens on college campuses in general. While UWS attempts very hard to be a safe campus, it is happening in places we can’t control,” said Legal Studies Professor Maria Cuzzo.

To go along with the red flag campaign, some students are also creating teal tags to post on campus windows to tally how many students support sexual assault awareness on campus.

Students are hoping seeing the numbers will show survivors the campus community is on their side.

“I think it means a lot to them. To know they are not alone. I think one of the most common things that happens right away from someone who is sexually assaulted is that they feel alone, that they feel it is their fault and that they are helpless essentially,” said UWS student Sameena Knopik.

UWS is also hoping it will serve as a warning to perpetrators and show that UWS is a campus that does not support rape culture.

On Wednesday April 17th UWS will be hosting a mock trial exploring an actual sexual assault case.

It is open to the public and starts at 5:30 in the Yellowjacket Union.