Yellowjackets Softball Sweep Knights to Stay Undefeated in UMAC Play

UWS scored a combined 22 runs in both games.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS softball team poured in 22 combined runs as they blasted Martin Luther Monday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In game one, the Yellowjackets only needed five innings to pick up a 10-0 win as Ashley Taipale blanked the Knights.

In game two, Taipale and Tiffany Kirk would each hit two-run home runs in the fourth inning to help UWS get the 12-1 win, sweeping the doubleheader and extending their win streak to eight games.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action Tuesday at home against Northland College.