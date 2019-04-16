Art for Earth Day Gallery Hop Happening Saturday in Duluth

The 29th Annual Art for Earth Day Gallery Hop is Taking Place Saturday, April 20

DULUTH, Minn. – In celebration of the 49th Anniversary of Earth Day, multiple downtown Duluth and Lincoln Park art galleries, UMD Tweed Museum of Art and the American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) will be hosting free events on Saturday, April 20.

The events are happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Art enthusiasts are encouraged to tour local galleries, visit with studio artists and even watch demonstrations throughout the day.

The annual event is known as the 29th Gallery Hop, and is being held as part of Earth Day week.

Event coordinators say there will be plenty of free parking at DeWitt Seitz Marketplace and lot G at UMD.

You’re welcome to pick up a brochure with a map of locations at these participating locations:

AICHO Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center – 202 West 2nd Street

Art Dock Inc. – 394 South Lake Avenue – DeWitt Seitz Marketplace

Duluth Art Institute – Lincoln Park Building – 2229 West 2nd Street

Duluth Pottery – 1924 West Superior Street – Lincoln Park

Joseph Nease Gallery – 23 West 1st Street

Lake Superior Art Glass – 357 Canal Park Drive

Lizzards Art Gallery and Framing – 11 West Superior Street

Siiviis of Sivertson Gallery – 361 Canal Park Drive

Tischer Photographic Gallery – 5 West Superior Street

Tweet Museum of Art – UMD Department of Art and Design – University of Minnesota – Duluth, 1201 Ordean Court

Waters of Superior – 395 South Lake Avenue

