Bulldogs Celebrate National Championship With Fans

The UMD men's hockey team held their championship celebration ceremony at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday night if you were in the mood to party, you would’ve been at Romano Gym for the 2019 UMD men’s hockey championship celebration.

Fans from all across the Northland packed the stands to show their support and gratitude for the Bulldogs. The support in the Twin Ports goes without saying. But a large contingent made the trip to upstate New York to witness history for the UMD men’s hockey program.

Among those who spoke to the crowd were UMD athletic director Josh Berlo, head coach Scott Sandelin and team captain Parker Mackay.