Bulldogs Softball Get Walk-Off Win Over Beavers

Taylor Koehnen gets the walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lauren Oberle knocked in a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras and Taylor Koehnen would hit the walk-off three-run home run in the eighth as the UMD softball team swept Bemidji State Tuesday afternoon at Malosky Stadium.

In game one, Koehnen’s walk-off home run gave the Bulldogs the 7-4 win. And in game two, UMD used a three-run third inning to stay ahead of BSU 4-2 to earn the sweep and improve to 15-5 in the NSIC.