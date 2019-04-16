DNR Secretary Questions why State Won’t ban Baiting, Feeding

Scientists Believe Baiting and Feeding can Lead to Disease Spreading

(DNR)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole says he doesn’t understand why baiting and feeding deer is still allowed in Wisconsin given the spread of chronic wasting disease.

State law bans baiting and feeding in infected counties for 36 months and for 24 months in neighboring counties. If another deer tests positive during that span, the clock would restart.

Cole told reporters during a question-and-answer session Tuesday that someone “owns the ideology” that it’s more important to allow baiting and feeding in the era of CWD and the concept is “besides me.”

Scientists believe baiting and feeding leads to deer congregating over the food, which can lead to the disease spreading.