Downtown Digging for Superior Street Phase 2

Bulldozers begin bulldozing for project.

DULUTH, Minn.- Shovels are now in the ground marking Phase 2 of the Superior Street reconstruction project.

On Tuesday crews were digging up the road between Lake Avenue and 3rd Avenue East.

This phase of the project will improve utilities and add a new hot water system.

Some nearby businesses say they’re making the best of a noisy situation.

“Our building was shaking all day yesterday,” said Brian Schanzenbach, co-owner of Blacklist Artisan Ales. “We thought our bartender was actually playing some very loud music upstairs, come up and see the roads being stripped.”

“It’s something that has to be done. And I’m excited for the final product, we just have to see it through and hopefully the community will come support us while it’s happening.

Once the weather warms up, Schanzenbach said they will open up the garage door so customers can watch the crews at work.