Four Injured, Including Children, in School bus Crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) – Police say two children were among those injured when a SUV driver ran a red light and crashed into a school bus in Brooklyn Park.
Deputy Chief Mark Bruley says the children and drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The bus was headed to Athlos Leadership Academy in Brooklyn Park when the SUV struck its side about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation.