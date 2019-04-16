Rebuilding the Past Duluth and Notre Dame

DULUTH, Minn. – An associate French professor we spoke to at UMD says there’s a local education takeaway from the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.

The rebuilding process will involve masons and workers who are skilled in the old way of doing things.

Locally, that highlights the need for workers trained to repair things the way they were designed.

“Should something happen to Duluth you have to have people trained in that way to maintain these beautiful old buildings. It’s one of those important things to do to stay connected to our past in that way,” said Dana Lindaman, the associate professor at UMD.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised all over the world for the reconstruction process of the landmark.