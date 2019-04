SUV Collides With Motorcycle On Woodland Avenue

Motorcyclist Taken To Hospital

DULUTH, Minn-

A motorcyclist is in the hospital in Duluth Tuesday, after a crash involving an SUV.

Duluth Police say the driver of an SUV failed to yield to the motorcycle and crashed into it.

It all happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near 21st Avenue East and Woodland Avenue in Duluth.

Police say the driver of the SUV will be cited for failure to yield.