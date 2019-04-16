UMD Fans Can Now Shop for Championship Gear

New merchandise rolls in.

DULUTH, Minn.- As students are celebrating the Bulldogs’ win, UMD Stores are preparing for the crowds to come get their gear.

Official Frozen Four Championship merchandise has already been shipped in to the University bookstore.

“We have orders from all 50 states, we have orders from foreign countries,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Julie Feiring. “We find that there are a lot of military people stationed all over the world who have either a connection to UMD or either a connection to Minnesota or a connection to the Bulldogs.”

“We’ve shipped to airforce bases in Africa, we’ve shipped to Europe, we’re always amazed.

The bookstore says they have enough gear coming in that they shouldn’t sell out early.

If you want to order merchandise online, go to umdstores.com.