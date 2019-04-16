Walz Names new IT Commissioner, Filling Last Cabinet Post

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz announced Tarek Tomes as the incoming Commissioner of Minnesota IT Services.

The governor held a news conference Tuesday morning to announce the new head of Minnesota IT Services, also known as MNIT, the state agency responsible for information technology systems across all executive branch departments.

“As a recognized industry leader and experienced public servant, Tarek brings over 25 years of experience to MNIT to provide Minnesota with the systems and solutions we need,” Walz said about the new head of MNIT.

Walz took his time and sought outside advice in filling the post because the agency faces serious challenges, starting with the state’s troubled vehicle registration system MNLARS.

A scathing legislative auditor’s report in February said the more than $100 million and nine years devoted to developing the system should have been sufficient to complete the project. But it said agency leaders did not take sufficient steps to ensure success.