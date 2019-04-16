Wisconsin Lt. Governor Tours UW Superior

Details education funding in Evers's Budget

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Education funding has been a top priority of Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’s administration.

On Tuesdsay they took that campaign to Superior.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Representative Mick Millroy toured UWS’s Lake Superior Research Institute.

According to Barnes, education funding, including for the UW System, is an important part of Governor Evers’s new budget proposal.

“Water issues not just here in Wisconsin, across the globe, this is another opportunity where Wisconsin can be a leader,” Barnes said. “And that’s why it’s important to us to continue to invest in the UW System. This type of research can continue to grow in Superior and elsewhere in Wisconsin.”

Governor Evers’s new budget includes calling for $900 million in new borrowing for the University of Wisconsin projects.