Becoming Better Leaders

WITC was the host of a Leadership Conference Wednesday afternoon

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- A sought after trainer, who works with the four major U.S. sports, like the NHL was in Superior today.

Robert Kappelman of “Pacific Blue Institute” spoke at a leadership conference at WITC to help aspiring and current leaders in our community better become in their chosen fields of work.

Kappelman, Director of Pacific Blue Institute of Ethics & Leadership said “leadership can never be understated. Solid leadership has to happen all the time and it has to happen every day”.

Kappelman talks about ethics, relationships, and environmental impacts that play into making the perfect leader.