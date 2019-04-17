Duluth Police: One in Custody After Duluth Stabbing

Police are not Looking for any Other Suspects

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Police Department, a juvenile male was brought to a local hospital Tuesday night after being stabbed by another juvenile male.

Police say the incident happened in the area of 54th Avenue West and Ramsey Street around 5:56 p.m.

According to authorities, the juvenile male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect is being held at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center pending formal charges.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.