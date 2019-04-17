Easter Takes Over The Lake Superior Zoo

The Easter Bunny made an early appearance Wednesday night

DULUTH, Minn.- Easter is only four days away, but the Easter bunny himself made an early appearance at the Lake Superior Zoo today.

Parents and their kids were able to dye eggs of all different colors, and get some free candy. Also, the kids got a chance to take their picture with the Easter Bunny.

Matt Peterson, a father who brought his kids there, stated that “it’s a great family event. I love the fact that they actually do stuff like this. It gives us something to do even when its raining outside. It’s perfect”.

Those dyed eggs the kids made will be given as treats to the animals at the Zoo on Saturday during the Egg-Stravaganza Easter Egg Hunt that begins at 11 a.m.