Man Attacks Woman With Machete, Turns Weapon on Himself

Both are Expected to Survive

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – A Brainerd man is accused of attacking a woman with a machete in St. Cloud before using the weapon on himself.

Police say the man went to the woman’s apartment building to meet her Monday afternoon, pulled out a machete in the lobby and cut her in the shoulder and wrist. Authorities say the woman ran to her apartment and locked the door, but the man forced his way inside and began cutting himself.

The St. Cloud Times says he left the apartment and was found in the parking lot where he was arrested and taken to the hospital.

The victim was treated at St. Cloud Hospital. Both are expected to survive.