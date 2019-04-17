Person of Interest Still Wanted in Early April Downtown Duluth Shooting

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth police say they are continuing to search for a person of interest in a shooting in downtown Duluth earlier this month, that left a man with a gunshot wound to the face.

A suspect ran from the scene at about 11 p.m. April 2 in the area of Second Avenue West and Superior Street.

Authorities tell us the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. Police say the shooting was not random because the victim and the suspect knew each other.

If you have any information on the case, contact police right away.