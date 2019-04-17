Pita Pit Closes in Maurice’s Building

The chain's sign on West Superior Street is gone and the space is now dark.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Pita Pit located in the Maurice’s building in downtown Duluth has closed.

The chain’s sign on West Superior Street is gone and the space is now dark.

Pita Pit opened there in late 2016 and it was the only Pita Pit in the Northland.

It is not known why the sandwich shop closed but the hours of operation did get reduced last year during the Superior Street reconstruction project.

Calls to the owner of the business were not returned.