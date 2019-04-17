Sammy’s Celebrates 65th Anniversary

The local chain is giving back to Disabled American Veterans chapters.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sammy’s Pizza is celebrating its 65th anniversary by raising money for others in need.

All day on Thursday, Sammy’s Pizza locations throughout the Northland will honor the armed forces by donating 65 percent of all sales to Disabled American Veterans chapters.

“It’s an anniversary, and I think everyone’s excited to celebrate. We’ve been around for so long and they are super excited to share their Sammy’s story and give back to the DAV as well,” said Alex Perrella a manager of Sammy’s Pizza, as well as Sammy’s great-granddaughter herself.

Also on Wednesday, customers can get a 12-inch pizza at Sammy’s for 65 cents after purchasing a large pizza at regular price.