Sandelin Named 2020 U.S. National Junior Team Head Coach

This will be Sandelin's fourth stint with the juniors team, including serving as the head coach back in 2005.

DULUTH, Minn. – Just three days after leading the UMD men’s hockey team to back-to-back national championships, head coach Scott Sandelin was named the head coach of the 2020 U.S. National Junior Team.

The team will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic at the end of December, where the U.S. won silver at last year.

Sandelin was the head coach of the team in 2005, and was an assistant last year and in 2012.

“I kinda knew that it might be a possibility when I did it as an assistant last year. So to get the call, I wanted to make sure it was the right thing and talked to a few people regarding the staff and I think that’s important, which will get announced next week. It’s a great tournament. I know the players that we have, there are going to be some good ones, so I’m excited about the opportunity to work with that group. But I think we’re going to have a great staff and hopefully a great group of players to keep that medal streak going,” Sandelin said.